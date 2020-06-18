Six Flags prepares for June 19 reopening

The weekend of June 19-21, the park will only be open to Members and Season Pass Holders.

SAN ANTONIO — Six Flags Fiesta Texas released more details on safety guidelines as they prepare to reopen on June 19.

The weekend of June 19-21, the park will only be open to Members and Season Pass Holders. The park will gradually reopen to members of the public starting June 22.

Both Six Flags Fiesta Texas and White Water Bay waterpark are implementing new safety measures to protect guests and employees and help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The park will have an online reservation system, mandatory temperature checks, touchless bag screenings and mobile food ordering, among many other safety protocols.

“The extensive new safety measures we are implementing allow us to return to the business of providing thrilling family memories in a safe and fun environment. We have been working diligently with state and local health officials to develop extensive sanitization, protocols, expanded social distancing measures, and new touchless technologies that will make a safer park experience for everyone,” said Six Flags Fiesta Texas Park President Jeffrey Siebert.