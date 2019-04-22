KERRVILLE, Texas — KERRVILLE, Texas-- The Texas Department of Public Safety has confirmed to KENS 5 that they, along with multiple other agencies, were responding to a plane crash in Kerrville where six people were reportedly killed.

According to Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Lynn Lundsford, the crash took place just before 9 a.m., and the wreckage was located about six miles northwest of the airport.

Lunsford said at least six people were aboard the aircraft. The flight had departed earlier this morning from West Houston Airport outside Houston.

Lundsford said that the small, twin-engine aircraft, a Beech BE58, crashed while attempting to land at the Kerrville Municipal Airport.

