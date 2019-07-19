SAN ANTONIO — Deputy arrests, erroneous releases and multiple inmate deaths in one year.

The problems at the Bexar County Jail continue to grow.

The latest death was on Thursday morning, officers found Leon Julius Causey, 24, unresponsive in his jail cell during a jail check, according to the sheriff’s office.

He was booked on July 4 for possession of a controlled substance under one gram.

Under a new policy, the Bexar County District Attorney's Office says it will not prosecute people for the possession of a group one controlled substance if it's less than .25 grams.

We reached out to the DA's Office, but they did not want to comment on the matter.

During an eight-month span, six inmates have died in Bexar County Jail custody.

Back in February, Bexar County Jail failed the annual jail inspection and has been out of compliance since, according to the Texas Commission of Jail Standards. Inspectors found several violations including a failure to check on inmates every 30 minutes to an hour, varying on circumstances.

According to an affidavit, back in March, a deputy falsely logged inmate checks the day Jarnell Kimble died.

It's unclear if any wrongdoing by staff had anything to do with Causey's death.

His case remains under investigation.

The Texas Commission on Jail Standards says they have received a corrective plan of action for the jail following the jail inspection failure to get back in compliance.