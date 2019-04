SAN ANTONIO — A sinkhole has shut down lanes along I-410 southbound to US 90 westbound.

Traffic on 410 is being diverted to the frontage road and taken to cloverleaf ramps to access US 90 westbound.

The water main break initially prompted the closure of the US 90 westbound main lanes near Hunt Lane, with traffic being diverted to the frontage road at Military Drive.

