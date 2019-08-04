TEXAS, USA — If your lucky number is “3”, then you are in luck!
A specialty license plate vendor is offering a unique chance to get a single digit license plate.
Myplates.com is holding an auction for the license plate of “3”, and the current bid it $14,500. The auction ends on May 1.
The company is also offering the single digit plate of “W”, which currently has a bid of $5,250. The auction for that plate also closes on May 1.
The specialty plates sold by My Plates are legally transferrable, meaning that the plate owner can gift them to a family member or friend.
