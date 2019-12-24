ZAVALLA, Texas — The Angelina County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man who they say has a cognitive impairment and poses a credible threat to their own health and safety.

A Silver Alert has been issued for 85-year-old Richard Gene Seguin who was last seen around 3 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of Speirs Road.

Authorities said he was driving a white 2019 Nissan Frontier with Texas license plate 3KPBV.

Seguin is 6 foot tall weighing 180 pounds and was last seen wearing a gray nightshirt, blue jeans and tan shoes.

If you have any information regarding this missing man, contact the Angelina County Sheriff's Office at (936) 634-3331.