LA GRANGE, Texas — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 79-year-old man who authorities said has cognitive impairment.

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Jerry Edwin Stark last seen at 3:30 p.m. on Thursday in the 5000 block of Highway 77 in La Grange.

Deputies say he drives a white Jeep Cherokee with a Texas license plate, DXH2835.

Stark is described as 5-foot-11 weighing 176 pounds. He has gray hair and blue eyes and was last seen wearing blue overalls, a gray t-shirt and a black ballcap.

Law enforcement officials believe this senior citizen’s disappearance poses a credible threat to their own health and safety.

If you have any information regarding this missing senior citizen, contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office at (979) 968-5856.