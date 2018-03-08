FRIENDSWOOD, Texas - The Friendswood Police Department said officers are searching for 79-year-old Jerry Peter Larsen, who is diagnosed with a "cognitive impairment."

He is a white male with blonde hair and brown eyes, and he was reportedly last seen wearing a Hawaiian shirt and shorts. He is also 5'8" and weighs 163 lbs.

Police said he was last seen Thursday evening at an H-E-B location in Friendswood in the Houston area.

He was driving a blue 2006 Subaru Forester with Texas license plate BDB6622.

Law enforcement officials believe this senior citizen’s disappearance "poses a credible threat to his own health and safety."

If you have any information regarding this missing senior citizen, contact the Friendswood Police Department at 281-996-3300.

