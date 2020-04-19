Updated at 10:30 a.m. with additional clarifying information from police.

Hurst police are searching for a 82-year-old man who they believe is endangered.

John Hester is 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs around 150 pounds and has black hair with brown eyes, according to police. He has been diagnosed with dementia.

He left an assisted living facility around 5:40 a.m. without notifying staff and is believed to have walked down the 200 block of Plaza Boulevard in Hurst at the time, police said.

Anyone with any information should immediately call the Hurst Police Department at 817-788-7180.

