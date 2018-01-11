LIBERTY HILL, Texas — Williamson County officials are seeking a missing 82-year-old with cognitive impairments who was reported missing on Thursday.

According to the sheriff's office, Gabriel Pina Jr. was last seen at 10:30 a.m. on RM 1869 in Liberty Hill, Texas. He could be driving a gray, 2015 Nissan Rogue with Texas license plate GYS2373,

He is described as:

Hispanic male

5 feet 7 inches tall

130 pounds

brown-and-gray hair

brown eyes

He was last seen wearing a red-and-black flannel shirt, blue jeans, and a Liberty Hill High School cap. He has a tattoo of a blue heart on his upper left arm.

Officials said Pina's disappearance poses a credible threat to his own health and safety. If you have any information on his whereabouts, please call the Williamson County Sheriff's Office at 512-864-8301.

© 2018 KVUE-TV