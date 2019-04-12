KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — A Silver Alert was issued out of Kannapolis on Tuesday night for a missing 82-year-old man.

Police said Calvin George Hines was last seen at 1914 Stonewyck Avenue. He may be driving a dark blue 2012 Dodge Ram pickup truck with North Carolina license plate FBE-6730.

Hines is a black man about 5-foot 11-inches tall who weighs around 220 lbs. He has brown eyes and balding black/gray hair.

Hines is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment. A Silver Alert was also issued then canceled for him back in April.

If you know of Hines' whereabouts, call Kannapolis Police at 704-920-4000.

