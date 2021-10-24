Silver Alert issued for missing Austin man last seen Saturday night

The Austin Police Department is searching for Charles Younger, 72, who has a cognitive impairment.

AUSTIN, Texas — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Austin man last seen on Saturday night.

The Austin Police Department is searching for Charles Younger, 72, who has a cognitive impairment, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Younger was last seen at 9:30 p.m. in the 9300 block of E. U.S. Highway 290 on foot.

He is described as a Black man, 6 feet, 4 inches tall, 220 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a red-and-white shirt, blue jeans, black shoes and carrying a red H-E-B flag. He has no wallet or ID, DPS said.

Law enforcement officials believe Younger’s disappearance poses a credible threat to his own health and safety.

Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to contact APD at 512-974-5250.