GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas — UPDATE, 3:04 p.m.: Rock Tang has been found safe, according to the Grand Prairie Police.

EARLIER: The Grand Prairie Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for a missing 70-year-old man.

Rock Tang was last seen Friday around 11:25 p.m. near 700 W. Warrior Trail in Grand Prairie. Police said he left from the area on foot.

Tang is described as being 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighing 125 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, yellow tennis shoes, green cargo shorts and prescription glasses.

Grand Prairie police said Tang has been "diagnosed with a cognitive impairment" and believe he could be in danger if he's not located.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Grand Prairie Police Department at 972-237-8700.