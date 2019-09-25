SAN MARCOS, Texas — San Marcos police are searching for a suspect accused of shooting an 18-year-old woman multiple times on Mill Street in San Marcos Tuesday night. He has been identified as 20-year-old Davonte Tennille Miller.

Police responded to the area around 7:54 p.m. after neighbors reported hearing gunshots. The woman was found with multiple gunshot wounds and officers applied four tourniquets to her injures. She was transported to Ascension Seton Hays in Kyle and is expected to survive.

After investigating, police believe the shooting happened in a parking lot near her residence. Surveillance video shows a 2010 Hyundai Genesis pull into the parking lot and back into a parking space. Moments later, the video shows what appears to be three gunshots, followed by two people running to the vehicle, which then speeds off.

Davonte Miller

San Marcos Police Department

Based on witness statements, police believe Miller is the shooting suspect. The second person who ran to the vehicle, a female, remains unidentified. She is not facing charges at this time.

Police have obtained an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon warrant for Miller. Officials believe drugs may have been a factor in the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to 512-753-2303.

