SAN ANTONIO — One person was hurt in a shooting outside of a gentleman's club on the north side early Sunday morning.

Police say a man started shooting toward the XTC Cabaret on Sable Lane, near Loop 410 and Wetmore Road around 3:00 a.m.

Bullets hit the building several times and a vehicle, according to police. One man standing by the front door was hit in the arm.

He was taken to University Hospital and should be fine.

The man who fired his weapon took off and has not been caught. Police are still questioning witnesses in the case.