SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police were called to a shooting scene on the west side and one person was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

The incident took place around noon Monday in the 9700 block of Gold Dust Drive near U.S. 90 Access Road and Highway 151.

Police said the victim had an altercation with the suspect. The suspect left the location and came back five minutes later, firing one shot into the victim's house, striking the man.

The victim was taken to University Hospital and the suspect's location is unknown.

