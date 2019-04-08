SAN ANTONIO — A man is in the hospital after being hit in a shoot-off in the parking lot of a 7-Eleven, police said.

The incident took place around 3 a.m. Sunday near I-35 and Rittiman Road on the northeast side.

Authorities said two groups of men in two different vehicles opened fire at each other in the gas station parking lot.

The vehicles sped off, and one of the drivers dropped off a man with two gunshot wounds to Northeast Baptist Hospital, police said. The driver of the vehicle fled the hospital.

The man was transferred to University Hospital and no other injuries were reported.