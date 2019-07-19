CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. -- The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office is asking for help in finding a missing teenage siblings.

Asia Griffiths, 16, and Mekhi Griffiths, 15, were last seen near Arnold Mill Road and Millstone Parkway in Woodstock, Georgia, around 10 p.m. on July 18, according to the sheriff's office.

Asia was wearing black leggings and a grey hoodie. She is described as being 5'5" tall, weighs around 130 pounds and has black hair. She's listed as a "runaway juvenile," according to the sheriff's office.

Mekhi was last seen wearing a black hoodie and gray shorts with orange stripes. He is described as being 5’ 7” tall, 110 pounds with brown hair

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call the Cherokee Sheriff’s Office at 678-493-4080.

