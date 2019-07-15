BEXAR COUNTY, Texas — The Bexar County Sheriff's Office hopes that someone recognizes the description of a man found dead on the side of the road Monday.

According to Sheriff Javier Salazar, a delivery driver came across the body around 11:45 a.m. near the intersection of Rustic Oak and Running Springs Dr. on the north side of the county.

BCSO investigators arrived shortly after and found a heavy set male of unknown age, Salazar said. The man has tattoos all over his body, according to the sheriff. According to the sheriff, investigators have "no clue" as to the man's identity.

The nature of the man's death has yet to be determined; Salazar said he had suffered from trauma on the side of his head, but investigators were working to determine whether that injury was the result of criminal activity or struck by a car.

The sheriff said investigators believe the man hadn't been out there very long and his death possibly occurred in the early morning hours or middle of the night.

Anyone with information regarding the man's identity is asked to call BCSO (210)-335-6070 or email bcsotips@bexar.org

This is the eighth body discovered in Bexar County in the last eight days.