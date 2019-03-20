DEER PARK, Texas — A shelter-in-place has been lifted for certain portions of Shell Deer Park after low benzene levels were discovered at the site.

"Since calling shelter in place, we have continued active monitoring, and multiple rounds over the last 3 hours have all shown non-detect," Shell officials said in a statement. "Shell will continue to monitor air quality throughout the site and take appropriate actions to ensure the safety of those working at our facility. Individuals in the community seeking more information on air quality should contact their local office of emergency management."

Officials said the chemical readings were at or below OSHA permissible exposure limits but above Shell's standards, requiring the shelter in place.

Benzene is a colorless, flammable liquid with a sweet odor that evaporates quickly when exposed to air, according to the American Cancer Society, and is among the 20 most widely used chemicals in the United States. Benzene is also a natural part of gasoline and crude oil.

The American Cancer Society says short-term effects of high levels of benzene exposure include:

Drowsiness

Dizziness

Headaches

Tremors

Confusion, and/or unconsciousness

Consuming foods or fluids contaminated with high levels of benzene can also cause:

Vomiting

Stomach irritation

Dizziness

Sleepiness

Convulsions

Rapid heart rate

According to the American Cancer Society, in extreme cases, inhaling or swallowing very high levels of benzene can be deadly.

Exposure to benzene liquid or vapor can also irritate the skin, eyes and throat, and skin exposure can result in redness and blisters.

RELATED COVERAGE

EPA: No hazardous levels in air, water samples | Deer Park Fire is out

Who's responsible for monitoring air quality in Texas?

Manifold leak blamed as initial cause of massive storage tank fire in Deer Park

Deer Park fire: Your questions, answered