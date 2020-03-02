Students and staff have been told to shelter in place at Texas A&M University -Commerce due to an active criminal investigation at one of its dorms, according to the school's Twitter account.

All classes have been canceled for the rest of Monday at the Commerce campus.

The dorm involved is Pride Rock, according to the school. It is a three-story residence hall open to first-year students.

Commerce ISD also said all of its facilities were in a "lock-out" until further notice due to the incident as well.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

