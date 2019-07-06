FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A newborn baby was discovered in the woods in Forsyth County Thursday night. Here's what we know:

The girl is alive and well: Forsyth County Sheriff Ron Freeman said it was "without a doubt divine intervention" that the child was found. She is at an area hospital and in good condition, he said.

They're calling her India: Sheriff Freeman said they were assuming she'd be called Baby Jane Doe, but hospital staff wanted quickly grew attached to her and wanted her to have a name. "I think it's fitting," he said.

The identity of the mother is not known: Police are asking for help trying to locate the mother or any other family members. The sheriff also stressed that it's not even yet known if it was the mother who left the baby in the woods.

She is described as either white or potentially Hispanic: The baby girl was born at full term, according to Freeman, and it's believed she was born on Wednesday.

She was left in the woods in an isolated area: Part of what makes the baby's survival so miraculous is that she was left in a sparse area of a neighborhood off Daves Creek Rd. in Cumming. One of the only houses close enough to hear her cries was empty all evening, until the family that lived there returned home from a vacation and heard her. "You don't anticipate hearing a crying baby in the woods," Freeman said. "Thank God they went out and investigated that and immediately called 911."

