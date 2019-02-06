SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, S.C. — An airman stationed at Shaw Air Force Base in Sumter died on Saturday.

Senior Airman Aaron Hall, assigned to the 20th Component Maintenance Squadron, passed away "from health complications" at 8:47 a.m. on Saturday at Prisma Richland Hospital in Columbia, according to officials at Shaw Air Force Base.

Hall served as a 20th CMS Electronic Warfare Systems journeyman. The 30-year-old Airman enlisted in the U.S. Air Force July 21, 2015. He had been stationed at Shaw AFB since March 1, 2018.

“Aaron was more than just our coworker, he was our teammate and our friend. Each of us is feeling the hurt that comes along with such a painful loss,” said Maj. Jake Schillinger, 20th CMS commander. "Aaron was the type of Airman who lit up every room he entered with his smile and positive approach to life. He carried such a presence in our squadron and his absence will not go without a great deal of anguish in the coming days, weeks and months.

Hall's death is the third death of a Shaw AFB airman in two weeks.

