Share this picture: Corpus Christi Police are looking for three missing children

The children were last seen at 5:00 p.m. at the Walmart on Staples and Carmel Parkway with a 19-year-old female, Helen Alvarez who is not a relative.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi Police are asking for the publics help to find three missing children. A 2-year-old male, 2-year-old female and 4-year-old female were reported missing at 6:05 p.m.

If you have seen this woman or the children, call 911 immediately.

Police say this is not a custodial issue and there is no familial relationship between the female and the children.

Police are asking neighbors in the area to check their doorbell or surveillance cameras for any sightings of the woman or children.

The woman is described as a 19-year-old, who stands 5’02”, weighs approximately 115 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Police say she was last seen wearing an orange halter shirt and blue jeans.

The woman has been identified as 19-year-old Helen Alvarez.