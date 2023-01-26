Sex scam has men arriving at Plano house, scaring innocent homeowner

Elaine White said men started coming to her home in August saying they were there to see someone or had an "appointment."

Example video title will go here for this video

PLANO, Texas — Elaine White moved into her Plano home more than seven years ago and describes it as a "great and quiet" neighborhood.

While much of that is still true, in the last six months she has been dealing with a problem that has her deeply frustrated: A revolving door of men coming to her home seeking someone and something she is not.

"I don't go by Kelly, or Rhonda, and I don't go by Nikki. I go by Elaine White and that's my name at birth," she told WFAA.

White said men started coming to her home in August saying they were there to see someone or had an "appointment." She has since learned that the men arriving at her door are there for sex.

Plano police told WFAA that the men answered an ad for sex, paid and were given White's address.

"I love visitors but I don't like these visitors. These are low-life trashy people. I don't like them," White said. "They come in all shapes, sizes, colors, creeds, they're all here!"

More than two dozen men have come to her door since August. Caught on her Ring cameras, they are often seen carrying beer.

"We just need to try to figure out which websites that info is being posted on," said Jennifer Chapman with the Plano Police Department.

It got so bad that White even put eight signs out on her front porch warning about security. One sign is boldly spray-painted in red, and it reads "Kelly does not live here!"

White told WFAA that Plano police have responded a number of times to the home. She said the officers know her name, respond quickly and understand what is happening.

"She's not putting up with it," said Chapman.

White showed WFAA her handgun that she takes with her from room to room. She said she brings it with her any time she answers her door.

The first few months she'd close the curtains and hide.

She's done doing that.

She doesn't understand why men are resorting to this behavior.

"They say you can go to a bar and get it. Go there! Or stay home and get it from your wife!" White said.

Plano police said that those who come to her door may be initially charged with criminal trespass and other charges could follow.