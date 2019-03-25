Quarter-sized hail has been reported in the North Texas area, with golf ball-sized hail possible as the night goes on while several parts of the area are under a severe thunderstorm warning.

A tornado warning siren went off in Plano Saturday night, but there was, in fact, no tornado warning and no tornado — Plano emergency management said they “saw reports of funnel clouds that did not touch and they had “multiple calls of cloud rotation” that allowed them to make the decision to sound the alarm.

“It doesn’t matter what they say when they are sounded, our intent is to get people indoors for more information,” a spokesperson with Plano emergency management said.

As news of severe weather came in on Sunday, readers and viewers across North Texas sent us their photos and videos.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with new reactions as we get them.