TOMBALL, Texas - Several students were taken to the hospital Friday after being sickened following a trip through a corn maze.

Officials with the Rosehill Fire Department say students from Salem Lutheran School were in a corn maze on the church campus and came in contact with an unknown substance. School officials say some of the students experienced allergies and overheating from being outside, so EMS was called out of an abundance of caution.

One person was transported to the hospital after breaking out in hives and having difficulty breathing. School officials say that student is expected to be released soon. An additional 24 students were treated at the scene.

© 2018 KHOU