CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Sometime Tuesday morning the exterior staircase at Menger Elementary school collapsed with one staff and several students on the structure.

The fire alarm was set off due to maintenance taking place upstairs. As a result students and staff began evacuating when the staircase collapsed, according to school officials.

According to a letter sent home to parents and obtained by 3News, the lower half of the fourth grade exterior stairwell collapsed. All parents of the students impacted were contacted immediately, and the stairwell is being repaired.

The indoor stairwell is available for use, and according to school officials the stairwell has been inspected for safe use.

Superintendent Dr. Roland Hernandez told 3News that no one was injured in the collapse.

"We did not have any injuries, and we did call EMS just to be on the safe side," Hernandez said, "but no one was transported, so everyone is safe."

The superintended added that while no one was injured there were some who fell with the structure.

"We did have a few students and the teacher as well who fell with the lower level of the staircase," Hernandez said.

School officials were glad that no one was injured and were pleased with the quick response time from EMS.

"We are grateful for the prompt care our local first responders provided to those in need," said the letter.

