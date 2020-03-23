CENTRAL, Texas — COVID-19 poses a greater risk to people 60-years-old and over than it does to the average shopper -- forcing some seniors to avoid crowded stores at all costs.

Fortunately, H-E-B now has a hotline seniors can call for deliveries and the City of Copperas Cove is making fresh meals for seniors with the help of volunteers. Both options are available only to those 60 years of age and older.

H-E-B Senior Support Line: 1-833-397-0080

H-E-B acquired Favor Delivery around two years ago and the company has in-house employees available to run errands. Friday, March 20, H-E-B launched a lower-cost service for people 60 and older that connects seniors to a personal shopper by phone.

H-E-B stated in a press release the program would allow seniors to "get essential food and supplies delivered to them, while remaining in the comfort and safety of their home."

H-E-B public affairs representative Chelsea Thompson told 6 News Sunday the whole transaction would happen over the phone and the delivery driver would simply drop the items on the porch for the customer without needing to speak to them. H-E-B said in a previous statement the option was to make customers as safe as possible.

“We heard from our customers loud and clear, and we’re ready to offer one of the safest, healthiest solutions in the marketplace dedicated to seniors who are worried about going out in public,” Martin Otto, H-E-B chief operating officer said.

Cove Cares Senior Meal Delivery Program (254) 547-6049

Copperas Cove's Senior Meal Delivery Program begins Monday, March 23, 2020. A city press release stated "the purpose of the program is to deliver freshly prepared meals to seniors 60+ years old...while resources remain available."

Deliveries would be made Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The meals will be prepared and delivered by Copperas Cove ISD staff.

Seniors wanting to sign up can do so by emailing Jeri Wood, Copperas Cove Senior Center Community Outreach Specialist, at jwood@copperascovetx.gov or (254)547-6049.

Those wishing to sign up will need to provide a name, address, telephone number, and number of seniors in the residence.