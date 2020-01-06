Semi truck driver who barreled through I-35W George Floyd protest arrested, no injuries reported

"You heard a horn," he told KARE 11's Boyd Huppert. "It was barreling into that crowd and they were separating, just parting, thankfully."

MINNEAPOLIS — The driver of a semi truck who drove through I-35W during a peaceful protest for George Floyd Sunday evening has been arrested, and officials say no protesters were injured.

The truck driver was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to the Minnesota Department of Public Safety.

A witness said he saw the truck "barreling down, blaring its horn" without appearing to have any intention of stopping, as protesters gathered peacefully on Interstate 35W.

"You heard a horn," he told KARE 11's Boyd Huppert. "It was barreling into that crowd and they were separating, just parting, thankfully."

Another protest attendee, Sam Ndely, says he always believed in miracles. But Sunday, while kneeling and praying, he said he witnessed one.

He was attending the No Bail rally in honor of George Floyd when someone driving a tanker truck crashed into the crowd.

“It was a terrifying moment,” He said. “Considering all of the history with 35, and seeing that many people protesting for justice, [it] was very peaceful leading up to the incident that happened.”

Ndely and other protesters said rally organizers told them Minneapolis Mayor Frey was going to address the crowd. They were awaiting his arrival. Giselle Ugarte was among the group on the 35W Bridge.

“It’s a miracle no one got hit. People started running. I thought it was a false alarm or something,” Ugarte said. “There was fear that we could get caught in a line of fire or that it was a setup of some kind to trap us all in one place or scare us into going home.”

Ugarte said before the tanker truck rolled in, unity was on full display.

"Even though we were not touching, it felt like we were holding each other," she said. "Before going back up the ramp, everyone stopped and took a knee in silence. You could've heard a pin drop. It was magic."

Police fired tear gas trying to remove crowds of protesters off the ramp onto Interstate 35 from University. It's unclear what prompted the move but it came shortly after the truck drove through.