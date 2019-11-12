SELMA, Texas — Selma police and federal officials are investigating a case of possible human smuggling discovered Wednesday morning.

Police got a call for a suspicious vehicle at Pawlin Drive around 9:20 a.m.

Officers discovered 10 undocumented immigrants inside the vehicle, along with the driver. The immigrants and driver were placed in the custody of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

No one was injured in the incident.

There is no word yet on any charges. The Department of Homeland Security is investigating.

This is a developing story and further details will be added as they are received.