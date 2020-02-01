SAN ANTONIO — The McNay art museum in San Antonio will pay tribute to the iconic Queen of Tejano, Selena Quintanilla Perez.

An exhibit honoring the beloved singer features a series of photographs by award-winning San Antonio photographer John Dyer. The photographer took photos of Selena for the cover of Más Magazine in 1992 and again for Texas Monthly in 1995. That was just months before she was tragically killed on March 31, 1995.

The exhibit will run from January 15, 2020 to July 5, 2020.

The museum says lead funding for the exhibit comes from the Elizabeth Huth Coates Exhibition Endowment and the Arthur and Jane Stieren Fund for Exhibitions.

Click here for more information.

RELATED: Lawsuit: Selena's image used to sell air fresheners without permission

RELATED: Chris Perez's new hot sauce goes on sale this weekend

RELATED: Debunking Selena's Killer: Prosecutor in murder trial reveals evidence for first time in 23 years