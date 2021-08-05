Seguin Police Department offers drug dealers' help on 'eliminating competition'

One police department is taking a different approach on eliminating drug dealing competition.

On Monday, the Seguin Police Department posted to their Facebook page that they were offering a "free" service for drug dealers to help eliminate the drug dealing competition; you contact police to report drug dealers.

The post says:

"ATTENTION DRUG DEALERS, are you losing money to your drug dealing competition? We offer a free service to help you eliminate your problem! Report your competition"

So if you would like to report your competition, SPD says you can speak anonymously with a narcotics detective at 830-379-2123 or submit a tip to the Guadalupe County Crime Stoppers.

We're always here to help, just give us a call!