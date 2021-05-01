Seguin pharmacist preparing for rollout of coronavirus vaccine in coming weeks

For Eva Torres, getting vaccinated is a priority since she has diabetes. But she doesn't want to travel to bigger cities to receive the shot.

SEGUIN, Texas — Eva Torres, who lives just outside Seguin, is longing for the day when she can finally receive a coronavirus vaccine.

Within the next few weeks, that could become a reality when one of the pharmacies in town is slated to begin administering the shot.

“It’d be wonderful, because I’m a diabetic and I would really like to get one,” Torres said. “I think it’s amazing not having to go further than Seguin to get it.”

Merlin Tchawa Yigma is among Seguin’s handful of pharmacists preparing for the first doses of the coronavirus vaccine to arrive. He said interest is high among those living in Guadalupe County to be immunized.

“We’ve been having people calling here almost every day,” Tchawa Yigma said.

It was just one week ago when Texas state health officials gave the green light for providers to begin administering the vaccine to those in Tier 1B—Texans who are 65 and over in age, as well as those 16 and older with chronic health conditions.

“I’m highly excited doing that since I opened this pharmacy a few years ago. Most of the people that I’ve been serving, people either have Medicare or Medicaid,” Tchawa Yigma said.

He noted that small-town pharmacies like his are vital to ensuring the health of the community. That’s why he jumped on board and registered with the state to get the coronavirus vaccine.

“We have a refrigerator that can store more than 200 doses at a time, so we have enough capacity for that,” Tchawa Yigma said.

Big chain pharmacies and hospitals are tasked with prioritizing the immunization of healthcare workers. Meanwhile, Tchawa Yigma said he’ll be able to start by vaccinating Tier 1B candidates.

“It’s only by getting the vaccine that we can stop the chains of transmission,” he said.

An H-E-B spokesperson said the company has requested more doses from the state, so they can start vaccinating people in Tier1B.

H-E-B pharmacy locations are still working through waitlists of healthcare providers.