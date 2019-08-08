SEGUIN, Texas — Even when you know exactly where your kids are, there's always a little concern.

For Tiffany McGrath, a mother of two, that fear has been amplified.

"It's pretty scary—really scary actually," McGrath said. "I want my kids to be safe when they go to school. Child predators are a pretty scary thing."

Her unease comes after learning that a former Seguin ISD bus driver has been arrested and charged with indecency of a child. Collin Burgoon worked as a bus driver for the district since 2005, and was fired in April following allegations of sexual contact with a child.

McGrath's daughter goes to school in the district, and has taken the bus for field trips. The mother was shocked to learn about the incident months after it happened.

"I would have liked to be informed. The school should have informed us, instead of me finding out on the splash pad," she said.

McGrath isn't the only surprised parent. On Facebook, several disgruntled parents expressed shock at the district's lack of communication.

"Just really upsetting that they kept it hush hush to all parents," Cindy Valdez said. "Why not send letters out? Why not get phone calls?"

Seguin ISD said only certain families were notified of the incident.

"The district provided law enforcement a list of students who rode the former employee's bus. The parents were notified so that the students could be interviewed in conjunction with law enforcement's investigation," said Sean Hoffmann, executive director of communications for Seguin ISD.

However, another mom in the district with two special needs children regularly on Burgoon's bus, said she was never contacted. The first she heard of the termination, and that charges that followed, was on social media Wednesday night.

As parents soak up the last few days of summer with their children, they know their workload may get lighter. But as this information comes to light, their day won't necessarily be any easier.

"I've always got that concern in the back of my mind," McGrath said. "This puts it at the front of my mind now."

OTHER POPULAR STORIES ON KENS5.COM