BOISE, Idaho — An 89-year-old man has died from his injuries, less than two weeks after he and his wife were struck by a vehicle in a Boise crosswalk, family members said Friday morning.

Bob Goar and his wife Florence Goar, 87, were crossing Milwaukee Street in the crosswalk Feb. 27 when they were hit by an SUV turning left from Northview.

MORE: Woman dies after elderly couple hit by SUV in intersection

The elderly couple were rushed to a local hospital, where Florence died later that day. As Bob's condition continued to worsen, the couple's daughter said, the family decided to bring him home on hospice care.

He died Friday, Donna Walker said, telling KTVB in a message that Bob was now "in heaven with my mom.”

RELATED: 'They never wanted to be apart': Couple in deadly Boise crash were about to celebrate 61st anniversary

The married couple were just shy of their 61st wedding anniversary, she told KTVB.

The deadly collision remains under investigation by Boise Police. The driver of the SUV has not been charged with a crime.