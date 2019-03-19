COLLIN COUNTY, Texas — Collin County Health Care Services (CCHCS) has identified a second case of measles, the health organization said Monday.

The infected person was at a Kroger on North Preston Road in Prosper on March 15th between 9 a.m.-10 a.m. while contagious, officials said. The person did not go to any pother public locations, officials said,

This is the third case of measles reported in North Texas this year. The first North Texas case was reported in Denton County in February. This is the 12th confirmed case statewide, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

The most common way to prevent measles is vaccination.

DCPH said children should receive measles vaccination via one dose of MMR (measles, mumps, rubella) between 12 to 15 months old, and another dose prior to entering school, between 4-6 years old.

If you were born in 1957 or later, you should verify your vaccination history; those born before 1957 are thought to be immune to measles, according to DCPH.

Measles is a highly contagious virus that spreads through the air via coughing and sneezing, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Symptoms start with a fever, runny nose, cough, red eyes and sore throat, followed by a rash that spreads over the body.

The disease is so contagious that if just one person has it, up to 90 percent of people who aren't immune and are close to the infected person could become infected. It can stay airborne for up to two hours and can be transmitted from four days before or after the rash starts to appear, DCPH said.