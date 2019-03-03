ANAHUAC, Texas — The National Transportation Safety Board has found the second black box from the plane that crashed in Trinity Bay.

The NTSB said they recovered the flight data recorder in a tweet Sunday. Two days ago, search crews found the cockpit voice recorder

The flight data recorder was being taken to an NTSB laboratory in Washington D.C. for evaluation.

On February 24, the cargo plane nosedived into the bay's shallow water, killing all three pilots on board. Atlas Air Worldwide was operating the plane for Amazon Air,

Investigators believe the boxes should help reveal why the Boeing 767 aircraft abruptly went into a deep dive into the water.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

