SAN ANTONIO — A second arrest was made in the shooting and carjacking of an Uber driver on Thursday.

25-year-old Joe Albert Gover faces aggravated robbery charges, police said Sunday. This comes after 18-year-old Jesus Jerimia Luna was arrested Friday night. Luna also faces aggravated robbery charges.

Family members say 51-year-old Kim Troy Williams is still fighting to survive critical injuries after the carjacking and shooting.

Details about his condition are being posted to an online support campaign for the father of two daughters who relatives say is the sole breadwinner for his family.

Meanwhile, KENS 5 has obtained the arrest affidavit that led police to charge Luna. The document details how San Antonio Police were able to identify Luna and arrest him in southwest San Antonio late Friday.

The affidavit states Luna and another man were caught on camera at three different businesses just moments before the shooting.

On Thursday, shortly after the shooting, officers were spotted at the southwest corner of Loop 410 and Palo Alto, scouring a motel, a Jack in the Box and a Circle K.

Detectives said Luna can be seen on a surveillance camera walking into the convenience store and purchasing the Uber gift card he used to access Williams’s rideshare service.

The affidavit goes on to detail how Luna bought a lighter, which is when a clerk asked for and scanned his identification.

It was the capture of that date of birth that allowed detectives to track Luna down, as he had a previous run-in with the law. The affidavit states detectives showed Luna's probation officer their evidence and the officer made a 90 percent positive identification of the suspect.

Bexar County criminal records indicate Luna was previously arrested on July 23, 2018 and charged with unlawfully carrying a weapon. Records show he entered a no contest plea, and was given deferred adjudication and fines totaling $507.

Detectives also detailed how the victim was able to give the first arriving officer a description of his attacker, information that matched the surveillance video that captured a man wearing a red hoodie.

The affidavit also states that the man wearing the red hoodie and another man can be seen on surveillance video getting into Williams' car.

That event and the shooting unfolded just minutes apart and about 11 miles away.

A police spokesman said detectives are not sure if Luna or the other suspect shot Williams, but under the law of parties, participation in the crime is enough for investigators to pursue the charge.

On Friday night, while Luna was being taken from the robbery office to jail, photographers peppered him with questions and Luna denied being responsible for the robbery, but when asked if he had any regrets related to the incident, he replied, “Everything.”

As of Saturday evening, Luna remained in the Bexar County Jail under a bond of $100,000. It is unknown whether Luna also will have a hold placed on release related to his previous conviction and probation.

An SAPD spokesperson said the arrest of Luna, who the affidavit states lives in the Sky Harbour area, was made without incident by the SAPD SWAT team and Robbery Task Force.

Meanwhile, Gover was already out on bond and awaiting indictment on a previous charge, according to court records, when he was arrested Saturday night in connection with this crime.

Judicial records indicate Gover was also arrested on January 29, 2019 and charged with possession of a controlled substance.

Online court records reveal Gover has also faced charges in the past for assault bodily injury, interfering with the duties of a public servant, burglary of a vehicle and possession of marijuana.