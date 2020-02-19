SAN ANTONIO — Teachers and preschoolers in Texas can take advantage of two new offers for free admission at SeaWorld.

The offer is available to all Texas credentialed Pre-K-12 school teachers through May 31. Teachers need to register through SeaWorld's website to receive a voucher, which is then brought to SeaWorld San Antonio and redeemed for the special card.

The Teacher Card allows for unlimited admission to SeaWorld San Antonio through January 3, 2021.

The park also has a similar offer for free admission for children age five and under. You must register online by May 31, you can receive a "Preschool Card" good for free admission throughout 2020.