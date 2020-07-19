Protesters damage Seattle police precincts, injure officer during demonstrations

Seattle police say protesters caused significant property damage, including to the East and West Precincts and injured an officer. Two protesters were arrested.

SEATTLE — A large group of protesters marching through downtown Seattle to Capitol Hill Sunday caused significant damage to storefronts and the Seattle Police Department's East and West Precincts, according to Seattle police.

The group also injured a Seattle police officer, officials said.

The group has now gathered in Cal Anderson Park as of 6 p.m.

The protest started between 2 and 3 p.m. near 3rd Ave. and Pine Street. Seattle police tweeted demonstrators were causing property damage and looting.

A KING 5 photographer went to the scene of the protest and found some boards were torn off of a storefront. A window at the Macy's downtown was also broken.

Seattle police said the demonstrators marched from Westlake Park to the Municipal Courthouse and then to the department's West Precinct on Virginia Street where they threw rocks, bottles and an explosive device at officers.

At least one officer was taken to the hospital for treatment. Two protesters were arrested, according to police.

Police used blast balls and pepper spray to get the protesters to disperse, according to a Seattle police spokesperson.

The protesters then marched to Capitol Hill where they gathered around the East Precinct. Police said demonstrators broke out several windows and threw a device into the lobby that ignited a small fire inside the precinct.

The fire was quickly put out and no injuries were reported there.

In a tweet, Seattle police said "These are criminal acts, not peaceful protests."

Meanwhile, a separate protest is also happening in the Wallingford neighborhood as of 6:30 p.m. with protesters chanting "Defund the police" and "black lives matter."