REFUGIO, Texas — Authorities in Refugio County are still searching for a group of undocumented immigrants who bailed out of a vehicle after a traffic stop early Wednesday morning on Highway 77.

According to Department of Public Safety troopers, the driver of a pickup truck was stopped for speeding at around 9 a.m. Wednesday on Highway 77, about 10 miles north of Refugio, Texas. Once the state trooper came to a stop, the driver of the pickup truck decided to take off, leading authorities on a chase and eventually crashing into a ranch fence.

Upon crashing, authorities said about a half dozen suspected undocumented immigrants bailed out of the vehicle and fled on foot into the brush.

DPS troopers, deputies on horseback and tracking dogs were all brought out to launch a search for the immigrants. Three were detained by around 11 a.m., and a fourth was reportedly cornered by authorities shortly before noon. They believe she is the female driver of the vehicle.

Those who have been captured have been turned over to the U.S. Border Patrol. Authorities believe the immigrants are from Guatemala.

