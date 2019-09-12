Police say a 45-year-old woman who was reported missing has been found.

Earlier in the day Monday, Farmers Branch police asked for the public's help as they searched for Joselyn Renee Fontenot.

Fontenot had last been seen just after 2 p.m. Sunday in the 12100 block of Webb Chapel Road in Farmers Branch.

Her car was later found nearby at the Dallas Medical Center. Farmers Branch police said they believed Fontenot had left the area on foot.

Monday afternoon, police released the update that Fontenot was found.

More on WFAA: