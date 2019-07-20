SAN ANTONIO — Volunteers held a search Saturday for 30-year-old Cecilia Huerta Gallegos, who police say was reported missing nearly two weeks ago, in a case some searchers said held eerie parallels to the Andreen McDonald investigation.

According to a San Antonio Police Department report, she was last seen at her home on Southwick Road near Callaghan and Hemphill on July 8.

Family and friends tell KENS 5 that Huerta Gallegos wouldn't leave town without talking to anyone or taking her kids, leaving them worried and looking for answers. Volunteers that organized their own searches for McDonald before her remains were recently discovered say family members reached out to them, so they planned a search for Huerta Gallegos.

"Just like Andreen, we didn't give up on that, we didn't give up on her or her family—same for Cecilia and her family. We're not going to give up," said co-organizer Robert Green.

If you see any signs of Huerta Gallegos, who police say is 5'1" and 120 pounds, contact the SAPD Missing Persons Unit at (210)207-7273.