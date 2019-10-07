Dallas police have asked for the public's help as they search for a missing toddler.

Cedrick Jackson, 18-months-old, was last seen at about 12:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 9700 block of Whitehurst Drive in the Lake Highlands neighborhood of Dallas. Jackson was wearing only a diaper.

Early Wednesday afternoon, police could be seen searching an area inside and around the Twin Creek condominiums.

Anyone who has seen Jackson is asked to call 911 or the Dallas police at 214-671-4268.

This is a developing story. Check back for new information. Download our free WFAA app to stay up-to-date on all news stories in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.