This story was updated at 12:05 p.m. Tuesday with information from Shaelynn King's father
Shaelynn King, 22, has been found safe, her dad told WFAA late Tuesday morning.
Police reached out to the public Monday asking for help locating King, who had last been seen outside her job on Nov. 15 in Lewisville.
She was working an overnight shift at the IHOP when she was last spotted talking to a group of people outside the restaurant at about 2 a.m. in the 600 block of West Main Street, according to police.
King was located safe late Tuesday morning, said Brian King, Shelynn's father.
Before she was found, her family expressed concern for her safety.
April King, who identified herself as Shelynn's aunt, said she believed her niece was forced into a car by a woman and two men. She said her niece never returned to work and left behind personal items.
"Our family is worried about her," April King wrote. "She doesn't go without talking to anyone."
More on WFAA:
- Dallas special education students learn carpentry to build gifts for children
- Fuel truck crashes into two parked American Eagle jets at DFW Airport
- Fort Worth police search for man who pistol-whipped woman in grocery store parking lot
- Update: Caretaker found dead was attacked, killed by wild hogs, sheriff says
- Dallas activist Dominique Alexander indicted on family violence charge