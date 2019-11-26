This story was updated at 12:05 p.m. Tuesday with information from Shaelynn King's father

Shaelynn King, 22, has been found safe, her dad told WFAA late Tuesday morning.

Police reached out to the public Monday asking for help locating King, who had last been seen outside her job on Nov. 15 in Lewisville.

She was working an overnight shift at the IHOP when she was last spotted talking to a group of people outside the restaurant at about 2 a.m. in the 600 block of West Main Street, according to police.

King was located safe late Tuesday morning, said Brian King, Shelynn's father.

Before she was found, her family expressed concern for her safety.

April King, who identified herself as Shelynn's aunt, said she believed her niece was forced into a car by a woman and two men. She said her niece never returned to work and left behind personal items.

"Our family is worried about her," April King wrote. "She doesn't go without talking to anyone."

