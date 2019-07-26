BEAUMONT, Texas — The search for a missing Southeast Texas veteran diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder came to a tragic end Thursday when his body was found in a vehicle wrecked in the woods near a Beaumont cemetery.

The body of Terrell Martin, 31, was discovered in a vehicle at the bottom of a 20-foot drop-off in the woods at the edge of Forest Lawn Cemetery in Beaumont’s north end, according to a post on the Beaumont Police Department’s Facebook page.

Police responded to the area at about 2:50 p.m. for a reported vehicle crashed in the woods the post said.

When officers arrived they found the body of Martin, who was first reported missing on July 11, 2019, behind the wheel.

Officer’s with the traffic unit and detectives are investigating to determine how Martin died the post said. They say his body appeared to have been there for a while.

Doctors had officially diagnosed Martin, who was a U.S. Army veteran, with PTSD only about a month ago according to his family.

Martin’s family had been searching for the veteran, who was last seen on July 5, 2019, for much of the month.

"I called him that Friday and he didn't answer the phone, and then I called him again that Friday and he didn't answer the phone," Martin’s brother, Eric Martin told 12News recently.

"It's just like losing part of yourself, we all grew up together, you know, we've always been close, even in different times, we always talk," his brother added.

Martin's other brother, Wil Martin told our sister station in Tyler that his brother had been fighting an inner battle with PTSD since he returned from overseas.

"Of course, we knew he always dealt with it, even though he was in denial," he said.

The diagnosis was one of Eric Martin's worries when he went missing. He mentioned he'd seen him dealing with the disorder. He was diagnosed at Baptist Hospital Behavior Center, where he spent a few days and got medication.

"I try to keep him even closer, so I don't know, maybe something clicked in him," Eric Martin feared.

Rita Drake is a licensed professional councilor supervisor and advanced addiction councilor at the Spindletop Center. She said the first criteria for PTSD is something terrible happening, such as a near death experience or traumatic injury.

Drake said it's not the event itself that causes PTSD, but the reaction to the event. The reaction can be anything from not having the ability to function in life, flashbacks, horrific nightmares of the event, symptoms of depression and a feeling that life has no meaning, feeling like you're stepping out of life, numbness, and hyper vigilance, especially to loud noises or smells. Sounds and scents that remind of sufferers can trigger the response.

Drake said people often respond to PTSD by isolating, running away, and pushing away from family and friends. He said they sometimes lose feelings of love and compassion that they used to have. Instead, they become closed off, they suffer fear and anxiety, panic attacks.

"In the pushing away, that's where the families get lost, they don't understand what's going on and neither does the person," she said.

Veterans suffering from PTSD often feel a sense of survivors guilt and shame as well, "why did I live and and someone that I really cared about, why did they die, why not me?" explained Drake.

She said it starts with acute stress right after the event, but after a while, when it seems like that feeling should be going away it doesn't. Drake explained that it's difficult to understand why people with PTSD behave like they do, unless you've experienced it.

The trauma needs to be addressed, according to Drake. She suggests helping them learn new response to the triggers. Spirituality can be incredibly import to the healing process.

Drake encourages the family members of those suffering from PTSD to talk to them, ask them if they're suicidal.

"That is one of the things also that can happen, because this is such an internal anguish, many times people die from this," she said.

She said to look for changes in mood or emotion, offer your support, and to go with them to get help. Drake said simply telling them you trust them and believe in them could help so many people.

In addition, Drake suggests veterans turn to veteran services, or look into veteran counseling.

"The sad part is, our unsung heroes many times go untreated," she said.

Heroes like Terrell Martin, who leaves behind two loving parents, and five siblings.