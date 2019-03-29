ROUND ROCK, Texas — Round Rock police are asking for the public's help locating a missing woman.

Tonia Henderson, 27, was last seen near Old Settlers Park and Mesa Park around 1 p.m. Friday.

Henderson is autistic and non-verbal.

She was wearing either a dark floral print sweatshirt and sweatpants with boots or a long red dress, according to police.

A K9 and Austin police helicopter have assisted in the search.

Texas Search and Rescue is now assisting in the search.

Police also encourage Round Rock residents to check storage sheds and small structures on their property, as Henderson likes closed in spaces.

If you see her, police urge you to call 9-1-1.