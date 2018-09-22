GASTON COUNTY, N.C. -- The search continues for a missing 6-year-old boy.

According to police, Maddox Ritch was last seen at Rankin Lake Park in Gastonia Saturday afternoon. Ritch is listed at about four feet and weighs about 45 pounds. He is also described as having blonde hair and blue eyes.

Ritch was last seen wearing an orange shirt with the writing "I'm the man" on the front.

Anyone with information on the boy is asked to call 704-869-1075.

