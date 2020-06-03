SAN ANTONIO — Artist Sebastián has been announced as the Grand Marshal of the 2020 Fiesta Flambeau Parade.

The announcement was made at a press conference Friday morning.

Sebastián is the artist who created the famous "Friendship Torch" in downtown San Antonio. He has more than 100 works of art in and around the San Antonio area.

Musician Ally Brooke was also announced as the honorary Grand Marshal of the parade. She was born and raised in San Antonio and was in the group Fifth Harmony before starting her solo music career.

The annual parade is considered one of the largest illuminated light parades in the United States. This year's parade takes place on April 25, 2020.

